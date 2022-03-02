NEW JERSEY (WHTM) — You can’t pump your own gas in New Jersey, thanks to a decades-old law. But, there is new legislation to change that.

Right now, an attendant must pump your gas in that state. Under the bill, small gas stations could go “self-service only.”

Larger gas stations would have to keep full service available as an option. If the bill becomes law, supporters say gas prices would tumble.

“If self serve were enacted tomorrow morning, where ever you buy your gas today, you go there tomorrow morning and it would be 15 cents a gallon less,” Sal Risalvato, executive director of the NJ Gas Convenience Store association said.

Without mandatory gas pump attendants, critics say the bill will cots jobs. Oregon is the only other state with a law requiring an attendant to pump your gas.