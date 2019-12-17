New carrot and tomato flavored Goldfish in 2020

The snack that smiles back will now come in two new veggie flavors and are set to hit stores early next year.

Goldfish is releasing new sweet carrot and cheesy tomato flavors. These new Goldfish flavors are made with a portion of your recommended daily vegetable intake. The snack will include ingredients from real carrots and tomatoes.

Campbell says it hopes this will give parents a new way to introduce more vegetables in children’s diets.

The new flavors will be available on January 1 in select locations like Kroger and Walmart. By March, they will be made available nationwide for around $2.50.