(WHTM) – Mustard and Skittles are not something you’d expect to go together, but French’s and Mars have partnered to create the French’s Mustard flavored Skittles.

The new candy will be given away for free in fun-sized packs while supplies last, and there will be events in Washington D.C., New York City, and Atlanta where you can try the new tangy treat.

Now through August 5, National Mustard Day, you can visit Frenchs.com/MustardSkittles to enter for a chance to win a pack.

Those looking for packs of Mustard Skittles can also look for the “Mustard Mobile” in these three cities leading up to and on National Mustard Day.

Monday, July 31: Atlanta – Ponce City Market from 11AM-3PM 675 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30344

from 11AM-3PM Wednesday, August 2: Washington D.C. – City Center from 11AM-3PM 825 10th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

from 11AM-3PM · Saturday, August 5: New York City – Hudson River Park from 11AM–3PM 555 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036

“From Mustard Ice Cream to last year’s viral Mustard Donuts, this year marks the fifth time French’s has gone all out with unique, flavorful innovations to celebrate National Mustard Day. With the yellow holiday landing on August 5th, we knew we had to outdo ourselves,” said Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company. “We are thrilled to collaborate with SKITTLES to deliver our beloved Classic Yellow® Mustard tang in a new, fun way to French’s and SKITTLES fans alike.”

Those who visit the three in-person events can also find branded swag at the Mustard Mobile.

“SKITTLES is always looking to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver unexpected ways for fans to experience the brand,” said Ro Cheng, Marketing Director at Mars. “That’s why we’ve teamed up with French’s to create the first-of-its-kind SKITTLES that combines their tangy mustard flavor with our iconic chewy texture to deliver this unique summer treat for National Mustard Day.”