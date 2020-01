It’s Girl Scout cookie season, and there’s a new cookie this year called Lemon-Ups!

These new lemon cookies are not to be confused with the Lemonade, they are two different cookies.

The Lemon-Ups are crispy lemon wafers that have positive messages baked into them like “I am a leader” and “I am a go-getter.”

That’s not the only new feature, the entire girl scout cookie lineup comes in new packaging this year.