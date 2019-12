HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — General Mills and Hershey’s are teaming up for a new breakfast cereal.

Hershey’s Kisses cereal is available in limited stores right now but should be available just about anywhere starting next January.

The pieces are shaped like Hershey Kisses and reportedly turn milk chocolatey almost immediately.

Hershey’s Kisses Cereal retails for $3.99 for a midsize box and $4.99 for a family-size box.