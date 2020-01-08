New motorized, rideable travel bag released

Getting around airports could get a whole lot easier with a new travel bag introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The next time you travel, instead of lugging around your heavy suitcase, let your luggage do the work of carrying you around.

The Modobag actually does all the carrying complete with a seat so you can ride on top of it.

The inventors of the bag say it can go more than six miles on one charge at the speed of up to 8 miles an hour and can carry a person up to 260 pounds.

The bag has about 1,800 cubic inches of luggage space inside.

The Modobag is expected to sell at around $1,500. For more information visit modobag.com.