(WHTM) — Vegan and lactose-intolerant cream cheese lovers have some new products to try.

Kraft Heinz has debuted its new plant-based, non-dairy Philadelphia Cream Cheese spreads nationwide. The spreads come in three flavors: Original, Strawberry, and Chive and Onion.

“To be the first mainstream cream cheese brand launching a plant-based spread option with widespread accessibility across the U.S. is an important milestone for Philadelphia and our fans,” Keenan White, Senior Brand Manager, Philadelphia at the Kraft Heinz Company, said. “Whether on their morning bagel, a veggie pairing for lunch or a delicious dip creation for snack time, we are proud to provide consumers with a delicious product that fits their lifestyle.”

Philadelphia launches its first-ever Plant-Based spread nationally with three flavors: Original, Strawberry and Chive and Onion. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to the company, the nationwide launch comes one year after a successful test launch in the Southeast U.S. in which 70% of purchasers said the product exceeded their expectations.

Available on the webpage for the Original flavor, the ingredients label lists, “Water, coconut oil, modified potato starch, faba bean protein, contains less than 2% of salt, xanthan gum, carob bean gum, guar gum, lactic acid, sorbic acid as a preservative, citric acid, natural flavor.”