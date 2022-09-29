(Credit: The Hershey Company)

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)– Peanut butter and cereal lovers rejoice! Reese’s has announced a new product to satisfy cereal lovers, as well as satisfying fans of their peanut butter cups.

The Hershey Company announced on Thursday, Sept. 29 that Reese’s Big Cups stuffed with Reese’s Puffs are going to be a “game changer” when it comes to how fans enjoy the delicious treat.

“Collaborations are quite popular but what we are about to unleash is next level. We knew the ultimate mashup was already within the Reese’s universe, so we made it happen,” said Henry Hancock, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s said. “We’re taking chocolate and peanut butter fandom to a new stratosphere by adding Reese’s Puffs cereal to our Reese’s Big Cup.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The company is calling this “an absurdly unique Reese’s experience.” The product will be hitting store shelves this November.