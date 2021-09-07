New Sheetz location officially opens in Lancaster Sept. 9

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate Sheetz fans get excited! On Tuesday, Sept. 9, a new Sheetz location will officially open at 2149 State Road in Lancaster.

Plus, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to both the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to help reduce hunger in 27 central Pa. counties, as well as, $2,500 to Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.

The new location will be 1 of 631 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.