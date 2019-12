Ring in the New Year with a bang, or should I say, with a pop! It’s national champagne day.

The day recognizes the staple item at New Year’s Eve parties.

Genuine champagne only comes from France’s Champagne region. Only eight varieties of grapes are allowed production in the champagne region which provides ideal temperature and soil to produce the grapes required.

So enjoy a glass of bubbly as you say goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020.