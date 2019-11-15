Nike stops selling products on Amazon

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017, file photo, the Nike logo appears above the post where it trades on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. On Thursday, June 15, 2017, Nike said it plans to cut about 1,400 jobs, reduce the number of sneaker styles it offers by a quarter and […]

Nike confirmed to Bloomberg on Tuesday that it’s ending its partnership with Amazon just over two years after it was first announced.

Nike says they’re focusing on what it called “more direct, personal relationships” with consumers as well as developing other partnerships.

“As part of Nike’s focus on elevating consumer experiences through more direct, personal relationships, we have made the decision to complete our current pilot with Amazon Retail,” Nike told Bloomberg in a statement. “We will continue to invest in strong, distinctive partnerships for Nike with other retailers and platforms to seamlessly serve our consumers globally.”

Nike and Amazon first joined forces in 2017.