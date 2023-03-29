(WHTM) — Have you ever wanted to eat noodles for breakfast? Now is your chance.

Nissin Foods USA announced the launch of their Cup Noodles Breakfast, the first ramen product with a breakfast inspired flavor.

The new ramen will have flavors including pancakes, maple syrup, sausage and eggs. These breakfast flavored noodles are full of sauce and are ready to eat in four minutes.

“We know our products are a go-to meal any time of the day,” said Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Nissin Foods USA. “Saucy, soup-based, spicy, sweet or savory, we even added rice to some, so by adding Cup Noodles Breakfast to our line-up we are truly feeding cravings around the clock – morning, noon, night or late night.”

The noodles will be available at select Walmart stores nationwide, as well as on Walmart’s website.