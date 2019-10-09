No ice, no stirrer, no glass. Glenlivet is redefining how whisky can be enjoyed

UNITED KINGDOM (WHTM) – One of the most storied names in the whiskey game is trying something new.

The 195-year-old company, Glenlivet, has created a new way to have whiskey without the glass.

The alcohol is encased in edible capsules made from seaweed. The company says it delivers the perfect flavor-explosion experience.

The capsules contain one and a half tablespoons of whiskey and the seaweed dissolves in your mouth.

The company’s post on twitter about the capsules sparked conversation with many saying they look like tide pods.

We're redefining how whisky can be enjoyed. Introducing The Glenlivet Capsule Collection

Glenlivet rolled out three different cocktails in its capsule collection as part of London’s cocktail week festival.

The whiskey pods are a limited edition.