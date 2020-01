Nabisco is celebrating the new year with two new Oreo flavors.

The company released caramel coconut and chocolate marshmallow flavors.

Chocolate Marshmallow Oreos have marshmallow pieces in the cookie and chocolate marshmallow creme in the filling.

Caramel Coconut Oreos feature coconut flavor creme artificially flavored with coconut pieces.

The new additions were announced back in November and are just now available in grocery stores.