LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, State House lawmakers held a hearing to discuss inflation in farming and food.

Lawmakers say this issue is important since food impacts all of us.

Food inflation in the US went up 10% last month, which is the highest it has been since 1979. Taylor Chip Cookies co-founder Doug Taylor said it can’t continue to go up like this.

“Just this year alone we’ve been experiencing about 15% across the board with ingredients and labor. We’ve only been taking up our prices 6% so we’ve been absorbing the other costs.” Taylor said.

State lawmakers hope to create legislation to mitigate the impact of inflation. One example of this would be energy development.