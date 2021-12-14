Pa. sees record alcohol sales of $2.9B last year, unflavored vodka crowd favorite

(WHTM) — While the pandemic has crushed some businesses, alcohol sales have overflowed in Pennsylvania. According to the Liquor Control Board, alcohol sales hit a record $2.9 billion in one year. That is almost a 14-point jump from the year before.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Plus, tequila sales shot up by more than half. The sale of more expensive premium brands jump 81% and the top liquor in nearly every county was unflavored vodka. Whiskey was a distant second.