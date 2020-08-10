Pandemic changing how we shop

The coronavirus pandemic has changed many aspects of our lives. especially when it comes to shopping. From what we buy, to how we buy it, the way we spend money may have changed for good.

“Psychologists say it takes 66 days on average for us to form a new habit so a lot of the ways that we’re spending are going to become habitual and something that we continue,” said Stacy Debroff, CEO of Influencecentral.com

Debroff’s job is to keep track of consumer trends. During the pandemic, online shopping has gone way up.

“We’ve come to expect not paying for shipping, contactless delivery where we pull up to a grocery store and they put the groceries in the back of our car or they arrive on our porches.”

Now when we shop, we buy in bulk.

“I think that we are emerging a nation of stockpilers. We saw early on in the COVID crisis people gravitating to household items. Who knew that we would ever have a toilet paper shortage but now especially as COVID surges go away we are definitely thinking about things to keep on hand at house.”

“I definitely think a lot of the trends we’ve seen are going to stick around. First of all, with restaurants shut down we’ve become a nation of home cooks and there’s going to be a lot more meals people are cooking at home even after post-COVID, restaurants open up.”

Debroff expects department stores and malls to continue to struggle as well. Another major trend we’re seeing from the pandemic is that we’re no longer just sticking to the brands we always buy.

“If we have favorite products and we can’t find them because they have supply-side issues. We can’t find our favorite mayo or we can’t find our favorite toilet paper in a grocery store we have been willing to switch brand loyalties and also deal savings. 88% of consumers that’s what we most want and we are moving to generics and away from brands that have been prior favorites.”

One more thing Debroff points out is that shoppers have become more savvy when it comes to how much their spending. Being quarantined has left many realizing they don’t need as much stuff, so much that donations to charities are up.

