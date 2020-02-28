Panera Bread launches coffee subscription program

Panera Bread has a new deal for coffee lovers.

The restaurant chain is now offering a coffee subscription program of unlimited hot or iced coffee for just $9 a month.

The CEO Niren Chaudhary told USA TODAY the idea is to disrupt the industry with a program, unlike any others.

“There are no ifs and buts, this is truly unlimited access to coffee for a monthly subscription of $8.99,” Chaudhary said, noting all cup sizes are included and time of day doesn’t matter.

The unlimited access to coffee is available at all hours and for any sized cup.

Those interested first have to become a member of Panera’s free loyalty program at panerabread.com.