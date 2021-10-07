Pennsylvania company celebrates ‘National Pierogy Day’ with ‘unique’ clothing line

SHENANDOAH, Pa. (WHTM) — A company founded in the commonwealth is celebrating a special occasion on Friday. The 13th Annual National Pierogy Day is on Friday, October 8 this year, but where exactly did National Pierogy Day come from?

It all started with a single sale in 1952.

“Mrs. T’s founded National Pierogy Day on October 8, 2008, to honor the day in 1952 that founder Ted Twardzik Sr., the son of the Mrs. T, made his very first sale of the delicious pasta pockets stuffed with creamy mashed potatoes and cheese to his local grocery store in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania,” a press release said.

What you definitely didn’t know is that Mrs. T’s is selling more than just the tasty stuffed shells. The company is deciding to move in a “fresher” direction, with new merchandise like sweatshirts, lunchboxes, scrunchies, and even fanny packs, and yes, it can hold pierogies.

“Our fans have been hungry for the chance to show their pierogy love on their sleeve for years, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally give them the chance to do exactly that,” Mrs. T’s Pierogies President, Tom Twardzik said. “This one-of-a-kind, limited-edition line of Mrs. T’s Pierogies apparel and accessories will make every day feel like National Pierogy Day for those lucky enough to claim a piece of the collection themselves.”

To get your hands on the pierogy themed products, visit nationalpierogydayshop.com at noon eastern standard time on October 8, and pick your favorite as only one item is allowed per household.