Pennsylvania licensing system will be unavailable to anglers, boaters, and hunters between Jan. 12-15

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Anglers, boaters, and hunters will be unable to purchase licenses and permits between Tuesday, January 12 at 12:00 a.m., and Friday, January 15 at approximately 8:00 a.m.

The Pennsylvania Automated Licensing System (PALS) recommends anyone planning to participate early in 2021 fishing, boating, and hunting activities, should purchase their licenses and permits prior to January 12.

Licenses and permits can be purchased through the Outdoor Shop, the FishBoatPA mobile app, or by visiting a retail license issuing agent.

Hunters will not be able to report their harvests online while PALS is unavailable, but can continue to report through the mail with the postcards included with the Hunting & Trapping Digest.

Hunters needing to report harvests by phone during this time should call 1-833-463-6293. Questions or assistance with a license issue should be directed to the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters at 1-888-888-3459.

Hunters looking to make purchases should refer to the Pennsylvania Game Commission website for more information.