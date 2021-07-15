Pennsylvanians can score free back to school supplies at Walmart, Target

(WHTM) — It’s never too early to start shopping for back-to-school supplies, except this time, you may not have to. In a first-of-its-kind partnership, four iconic brands for kids are teaming up to give every child in America free school supplies for the 2021-22 school year.

The “Back to School FREE for All” program from leading rewards platform Ibotta, is giving students a free bundle of backpack and lunchbox staples like Skippy Peanut Butter to help families recover from financial burdens.

According to a press release from Ibotta, supplies like backpacks, clothes, pencils, notebooks and more could easily add up to hundreds of dollars in expenses. Add in the price of masks and hand sanitizers — and budgets could go even higher.

So to help, Five Star, Kleenex, Skippy, Smuckers and Ibotta are teaming up to give free school supplies and lunch items at Target, Walmart and online. The items included are:

1 ACCO Five Star 3-Subject Notebook

1 12-Pack Ticonderoga Pencils

1 110-Count Box Kleenex

1 Loaf of Nature’s Own Bread

1 Jar Skippy Peanut Butter

1 Smucker’s Fruit Spread Squeeze Bottle

3-Pack Paper Mate Erasers

To redeem the free bundle, shoppers simply download the free Ibotta app or Ibotta Browser Extension and follow the instructions to add the items to their shopping lists. From there, they can go to any participating in-store and online retailers to purchase their items and receive 100% cash back.

The giveaway runs now through August 31, 2021, at participating Walmarts, Targets, HEB online and Shipt.

“After what families and students went through last school year, the last thing they should be

worrying about heading into this school year is how they’re going to afford school supplies,” said

Richard Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, Ibotta.