(WHTM) — Pepsi has collaborated with the marshmallow candy Peeps, and you’ll be able to find the unique soda flavor in stores this spring.

The original collaboration took place back in 2021, however Pepsi fans could only gain access to the marshmallow flavored cola through contests run by Pepsi at the time. According to Pepsi, people were selling the soda for hundreds of dollars on the secondary market.

The new soda will have a “pillowy-soft marshmallow cola flavor – paired with the instantly recognizable Peeps inspired design in vibrant yellow packaging,” according to Pepsi.

“We couldn’t be more excited to reignite our partnership with PEEPS®, bringing two iconic brands back together after the frenzy of consumer interest in 2021,” said Katelyn Meola, Director – brand Pepsi. “The collaboration is truly unparalleled – a delicious and refreshing treat, celebrated by two loyal fanbases, that brings unapologetic enjoyment to Pepsi and PEEPS® lovers all over the country. Since only a few fans were able to get their hands on the coveted cans last time, we’re thrilled to give everyone across the country the chance to indulge in PEPSI® x PEEPS® this time around.”

You will be able to purchase the marshmallow cola nationwide in mini-can multipacks and 20-ounce bottles.