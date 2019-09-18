Perdue Foods recalling some frozen ready-to-eat chicken products for misbranding

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Purdue Foods is recalling 495 pounds of frozen chicken due to the packages being misbranded and having undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

FSIS says the chicken contains wheat, a very common allergen that is not declared on the product label.

The frozen ready-to-eat chicken products are labeled as gluten-free chicken breast tenders but contain chicken nugget products. The items were produced on August 30, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

22-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Simply Smart Organics CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE” with “Best By: 08 29 20,” UPC Bar Code: 0-72745-80489-2, and time stamps of 00:30 to 01:00 (inclusive).

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-33944” on the package label. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The problem was identified when the company notified FSIS that they received two consumer complaints regarding the mislabeled product.

There have been no confirmed reports of reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS says that consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Perdue Consumer Care at (866) 866-3703.