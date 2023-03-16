(WHTM) – Pfizer is recalling more than four million Nurtec ODT tablet packs that do not meet child-resistant packaging requirements, creating a potential poisoning risk for children.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, 4.2 million Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) orally disintegrating tablets, 75mg 8-Unit Dose blister packs do not have child-resistant packaging required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

The products affected have an NDC number of 72618-3000-2 and expiration dates through June 2026. Pharmacies nationwide distributed the prescribed medicine since December 2021.

According to Pfizer, Nurtec ODT is prescribed to adults for acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura and the preventive treatment of episodic migraine.

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled product out of the sight and reach of children and contact Pfizer for a free child resistant pouch to store the product. Once the product is secured, consumers can continue to use it as directed.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

For more information, contact Pfizer at 800-879-3477 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, online or online at Nurtec.com and click Recall.