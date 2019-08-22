Phone companies agree to help combat scam robocalls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Twelve major phone companies have promised the nation’s attorney generals they’ll do more to stop telephone scams.

The companies all agreed to adopt principles aimed at improving the prevention and enforcement of illegal robocalls, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Thursday.

The phone companies are AT&T, Bandwidth, CenturyLink, Charter, Comcast, Consolidated, Frontier, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Windstream.

All agreed to offer some form of call-blocking services for all types of phone customers, at no cost to the customer, and to implement technology to authenticate that callers are coming from a valid source.

The companies additionally said they’ll monitor their networks for robocall traffic.