Popeyes chicken sandwich returning to restaurants early November

MIAMI, Fla. (WHTM) — Popeyes is reportedly bringing back its popular chicken sandwich.

Bloomberg reports that Sun Holdings Inc., which operates about 150 Popeyes locations, will offer the item beginning in early November, according to Chief Executive Officer Guillermo Perales.

To prepare, the restaurants are hiring an additional 400 employees and may dedicate up to two people per store to make the sandwich, he said.

The item became a sensation when it debuted in August. But what should have been a triumph for Popeyes became a headache when employees couldn’t keep up with the crazy demand, hurting their morale, and supplies soon ran out.

“Our franchisees have worked to increase staffing,” Restaurant Brands said in a statement. “We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return.”

Restaurant Brands didn’t confirm the date of the sandwich’s relaunch, however they did announce that as soon as they’re ready to pick a date, they’ll let the world know.