Powerball jackpot grows to $483 million

(WJW) – There were no winners in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, bringing the jackpot up to $483 million.

The next drawing will be Saturday.

According to a press release, the Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing when a single ticket won a massive $699.8 million grand prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Winners can choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment.

The odds of winning a prize are one in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.