Procter & Gamble launches new cleaning brand that disinfects without wiping

There’s a new cleaning product on the market that can kill surface bacteria for 24 hours without wiping or scrubbing.

Proctor and Gamble launched a line of surface antibacterial cleaning products called Microban 24, that the company says provides protection against bacteria for 24 hours.

Not only does Microban 24 kill 99.9% of bacteria on contact, but it also keeps working throughout the day. It comes in both sanitizing spray and cleanser forms and also as a bathroom cleaner.

The company said in a press release that bacteria can survive on surfaces anywhere from several hours up to several days. In fact, under ideal conditions bacteria can grow and multiply every 20 minutes. The bacteria living on the surface are transferred to people through contact so anything we touch can possibly be a bacteria-contaminated surface.

They say to use it, you just spray it and let it air-dry.

“People deserve an antibacterial product that works as hard as they do to shield their home from the spread of bacteria,” said Martin Hettich, VP North America Home Care, P&G, in a press release, “The antibacterial surface category hasn’t seen a true product innovation in a long time; we want to push beyond the status quo and offer families a new sanitizing product that keeps working around the clock. Now, they can rest easier knowing our breakthrough technology is hard at work, even when they’re not cleaning.”

P&G worked with a company that has developed this type of product for hospitals, but according to a spokesperson, this is the first time it’s available for consumer use.

For more information visit microban24.com, and follow Microban 24 on Instagram and Facebook at @Microban24 for tips and tricks on how to get the most out of your cleaning products, as well as updates on future innovations and offerings.