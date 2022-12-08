HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced Thursday that it has approved a settlement for a revenue increase for Pennsylvania-American Water Company (PAWC) and PAWC’s wastewater division.

Under the rates addressed in the settlement, a typical residential customer’s water bill will increase by $8.76 per month to $69.24, the PUC said. Additionally, the PUC said the typical wastewater bill will increase by $30 to $106.65 per month.

The increase in the settlement for PAWC’s total annual water and wastewater revenue is about $138 million, the PUC said. This is lower than the company’s original request for an increase of approximately $173.2 million, according to the commission.

PAWC’s original request would have meant water bills went up $15.01 and wastewater bills went up $19.01, the PUC noted.

The PUC said that the settlement also targets several consumer assistance and customer service issues including a discount structure, targeted community outreach, and water main extension projects.

PAWC provides water and/or wastewater services to about 2.3 million people in 37 Pennsylvania counties, the PUC noted.

Also on Thursday, the PUC announced that it had approved a partial settlement and recommendations for Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, trimming the gas company’s requested base rate increase, as well.

Under the partial settlement, the increase in Columbia Gas rates means the average monthly bill of a residential customer using 70 therms of gas per month will rise $5.72 to $128.96, compared to the requested $12.43 increase.

Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 440,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in portions of 26 counties in western and south-central Pennsylvania, according to the PUC.