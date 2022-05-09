(WHTM) — With the cost of energy going up on June 1, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission suggests consumers should “shop around.”

Last week, it was reported that PPL rates are going up 38% starting in June. According to the PUC, Met-Ed rates will also increase by 16%. Plus, Penelec rates are going up by more than 35%.

The PUC released the following statement related to the increase in June:

The upcoming price changes, combined with the increased use of electricity typically seen during the long, hot days of summer, make this a very good time for consumers to evaluate their energy options. Between now and June 1, the PUC encourages consumers to carefully review their electric bills to understand the rates they will be paying – and explore the PUC’s official electric shopping website, PAPowerSwitch.com, for details on competitive offers, along with tips for energy conservation and savings.

To compare competitive rates, click here to access PUC’s PAPowerSwitch energy shopping website.