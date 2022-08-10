(WHTM) — Fall lovers rejoice! Dunkin’ has announced the return of pumpkin and fall flavors.

Launching on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Dunkin’s Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, pumpkin bakery line-up, and Maple Sugar Bacon are all returning.

The coffee chain is also debuting two brand-new items: the Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee.

As quoted in the press release, two classic pumpkin-flavored coffee drinks are returning, as well as the introduction of Nutty Pumpkin Coffee:

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew : This prized pumpkin sip pairs slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew with notes of brown sugar and warm fall spices. Topped with velvety-smooth pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar, this is smooth pumpkin sipping at its best.

: This prized pumpkin sip pairs slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew with notes of brown sugar and warm fall spices. Topped with velvety-smooth pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar, this is smooth pumpkin sipping at its best. Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte : Sweet pumpkin and vanilla flavors, along with warming spices, meet espresso and milk for a latte that elevates fall flavors to the next level. Topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

: Sweet pumpkin and vanilla flavors, along with warming spices, meet espresso and milk for a latte that elevates fall flavors to the next level. Topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. NEW Nutty Pumpkin Coffee: This latest coffee creation combines the Original Blend Iced Coffee with a delicious pumpkin spice swirl, hazelnut flavor shot, and cream for a reimagined take on classic pumpkin flavors. Full of fall flavor, the Nutty Pumpkin is available hot or iced.

To make you fall harder (pun intended) with these items, any Medium pumpkin coffee or latte is only three dollars.

Also making its debut is the Blood Orange Dunkin refresher.

This crisp drink combines citrus and tart cranberry, along with notes of ginger and cinnamon.

A sweet and savory treat is also coming back for the fall season. The maple sugar bacon sandwich has returned, with maple bacon, a fried egg and white cheddar cheese served atop a croissant.

“We see Dunkin’ fans’ anticipation of fall grow more and more each year. This season, we’re bringing them a line-up that’s sure to delight even our most passionate and excited fall enthusiasts,” Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing and Culinary at Dunkin said. “From the all-new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee to our returning Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and pumpkin baked goods, we’re falling hard for the new menu items here at Dunkin’.”