Recall and ‘do not drive’ notice issued for some Subaru vehicles

(KTVX) — Subaru has issued a recall and a “do not drive” notice for over 800 vehicles.

Affected are 802 2021 Impreza vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Subaru has identified the possible failure of a lower control arm weld on the front driver’s side. If the weld fails, the tire could make contact with the wheel well and cause a loss of control, raising the risk of a crash.

If you own a 2021 Subaru Impreza, you can visit NHTSA’s site to determine if your vehicle is affected by the recall. You can also contact Subaru’s customer service at 844-373-6614.

Owners should not drive affected vehicles until they have been repaired, NHTSA said.