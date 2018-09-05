'Don't eat Honey Smacks,' CDC warns again after more illnesses

WASHINGTON (WHTM) - Federal health officials have renewed a warning that people should not eat Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal because it has been linked to a salmonella outbreak and continues to make people sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 30 more illnesses have been reported since its last warning in July, bringing the total to 130 cases in 36 states.

Kellogg’s recalled Honey Smacks in June, but officials said the cereal is still being sold in some locations. Also, the cereal has a shelf life of one year and could still be in many homes.

Thirty-four people have been hospitalized after eating Honey Smacks. No deaths have been reported.