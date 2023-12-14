(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that an additional 1.75 million Steamfast Home & Away Travel Steam Irons have been recalled due to fire, burn and shock irons.

According to the commission, the irons’ power cord can become damaged near the cord bushing, which causes the cord to overheat and pose fire and burn hazards. Furthermore, cord damage near the bushing can also lead to exposed copper wires, which pose a shock hazard.

This recall comes after the company, Vornado Air LLC’s, initial recall of about 275,000 irons in April 2023. The initial recall affected Steamfast Home & Away Travel Steam Irons manufactured before March 2017.

The expanded recall affects all Steamfast brand Home and Away Travel Steam Irons with the model numbers SF-717, SF-720, and SF-727.

The model numbers can be found printed on the back of the irons and “Steamfast” is also printed on the white irons.

Recalled Steamfast Iron Model Side View (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Steamfast Iron Models SF-717, SF-720, and SF-727 (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Model number on back of recalled Steamfast irons (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

According to the commission, Vornado has received 74 reports of incidents to date, including 18 additional reports of the power cord smoking, sparking, catching fire, overheating, or the cord becoming damaged. Vornado has also received two reports of minor shocks.

The commission is telling consumers to immediately stop using the recalled irons and go to the Steamfast or Vornado website to register for the recall and receive a refund or a free replacement.

Vornado can also be reached at their toll-free number at 866-827-3362 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

The recalled irons were sold at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Vornado.com, Steamfast.com, and other websites from January 2009 through September 2023. They were priced between $13 and $30.

In addition to the approximately 1.75 million sold in the U.S., about 9,000 irons were also sold in Canada.