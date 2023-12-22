(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that about 25,000 hoverboards have been recalled due to a fire hazard.

The recall affects certain Hover-1 Helix hoverboards that were sold online on Walmart and Amazon’s websites.

According to the commission, the hoverboards’ lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The recalled hoverboards were sold in camouflage and galaxy colors. They have serial numbers containing 15914, 19203, or 19988 as the fifth code in the six-code serial number affixed to the bottom of the board.

“Hover-1” is printed on the front of the board and the model “Hover-1 Helix” and the serial number can be found on separate labels on the bottom of the hoverboard.

Recalled Hover-1 Helix hoverboard in Camouflage (Photo courtesy: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Hover-1 Helix hoverboard in Galaxy (Photo courtesy: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Hover-1 Helix label on the bottom of the hoverboard (Photo courtesy: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Hover-1 Helix serial number label on the bottom of the hoverboard (Photo courtesy: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

According to the commission, DGL has received three reports of fire. The commission says these reports are associated with five reports of “people experiencing headaches, nausea, or coughs from smoke inhalation and approximately $25,000 in reported property damage.”

The commission is telling consumers to immediately stop using the recalled hoverboards and contact Hover-1 to learn how to receive a free replacement.

DGL can be reached at their toll free number at 888-556-8426 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET on Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.hover-1.com/pages/important-safety-information or www.hover-1.com.