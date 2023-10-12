(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that Little Sleepies has issued a recall of their Sleepyhead Loveys and Bandana Bibs due to a choking hazard.

According to the commission, the care instruction label on the products can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The recall affects 450,000 products that were sold in the U.S. and about 3,331 that were sold in Canada.

The commission is telling consumers to immediately take the recalled Loveys and bibs away from children and remove the label to eliminate the hazard. Consumers who do not want to remove the label can also return the recalled products using pre-paid shipping from the company for a full refund.

Recalled Sleepyhead Lovey (Shown in the Star Pattern) (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Bandana Bib (Shown in Banana Pattern) (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

According to the commission, Little Sleepies has so far received two reports of the labels becoming detached. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled loveys and bibs were sold in a variety of colors and patterns online at www.littlesleepies.com and at boutique stores nationwide from February 2021 through September 2023 for between $12 and $48.

Consumer Contact

Little Sleepies online at www.littlesleepies.com/pages-recall or at www.littlesleepies.com and click on “Product Recall”. Consumers can also email Little Sleepies at hello@littlesleepies.com, or call toll-free at 866-330-3353 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.