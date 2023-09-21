(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that 48,000 mattresses that were sold exclusively as Costco have been recalled by FXI Inc. due to the risk of mold exposure.
The recalled mattresses include Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch and Novaform DreamAway 8-inch mattresses.
The ComfortGrande 14-inch mattress has a blue base with “Novaform” written in white letters.
The DreamAway 8-inch mattress has a gray base with “Novaform” written in white letters.
The item number can also be found on the mattress box and on the law tag attached to the mattress. Only mattresses with the following model/item numbers and manufactured at FXI’s San Bernardino, California facility between January 2, 2023, and April 28, 2023, are included in the recall:
|ComfortGrande 14″ Mattress
|ITM/ART #
|Price
|King
|1413200
|$700
|Cal King
|1413201
|$700
|Queen
|1413202
|$580
|Full
|1413203
|$500
|Twin
|1413204
|$400
|King
|1413200
|$750
|Queen
|1413202
|$600
|DreamAway 8″ Mattress
|ITM/ART #
|Price
|Twin
|1698562
|$160
|Full
|1698564
|$210
|Twin
|1698562
|$150
|Full
|1698564
|$200
FXI has received 541 reports of mold on the mattresses. No injuries have been reported.
The recalled mattresses were sold at Costco in the Northwest United States and in the San Francisco Bay area and online at www.costco.com from January 2023 to June 2023 for between $150 and $750.
Consumer Contact
FXI Inc. toll-free at 888-886-2057 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at https://novaformcomfort.com/pages/recall or https://novaformcomfort.com and click Product Recall on the site for more information.