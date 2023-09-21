(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that 48,000 mattresses that were sold exclusively as Costco have been recalled by FXI Inc. due to the risk of mold exposure.

The recalled mattresses include Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch and Novaform DreamAway 8-inch mattresses.

The ComfortGrande 14-inch mattress has a blue base with “Novaform” written in white letters.

The DreamAway 8-inch mattress has a gray base with “Novaform” written in white letters.

Recalled DreamAway 8” Mattress (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled ComfortGrande 14” Mattress (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The item number can also be found on the mattress box and on the law tag attached to the mattress. Only mattresses with the following model/item numbers and manufactured at FXI’s San Bernardino, California facility between January 2, 2023, and April 28, 2023, are included in the recall:

ComfortGrande 14″ Mattress ITM/ART # Price King 1413200 $700 Cal King 1413201 $700 Queen 1413202 $580 Full 1413203 $500 Twin 1413204 $400 King 1413200 $750 Queen 1413202 $600

DreamAway 8″ Mattress ITM/ART # Price Twin 1698562 $160 Full 1698564 $210 Twin 1698562 $150 Full 1698564 $200

FXI has received 541 reports of mold on the mattresses. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled mattresses were sold at Costco in the Northwest United States and in the San Francisco Bay area and online at www.costco.com from January 2023 to June 2023 for between $150 and $750.

Consumer Contact

FXI Inc. toll-free at 888-886-2057 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at https://novaformcomfort.com/pages/recall or https://novaformcomfort.com and click Product Recall on the site for more information.