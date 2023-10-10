(WHTM) – Approximately 70 million Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies have been recalled for a choking hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, a rolling ball that holds sour liquid candy can detach from the product’s container, causing a choking hazard.

The recall involves the blue (Blue Razz), red (Strawberry), green (Sour Apple) and pink (Black Cherry) flavors packaged with “TOXIC WASTE” brand and “SLIME LICKER Sour Rolling Liquid Candy” or “MEGA TOXIC WASTE” brand and “SLIME LICKER Sour Rolling Liquid Candy.

The candy was sold at Walmart, Five Below, Amazon, CandyDynamics.com, and other stores nationwide.

Anyone with this candy should immediately stop using it and take it away from children. Those with a product not empty of liquid candy can receive a full refund and free return shipping by contacting Candy Dynamics.

Candy Dynamics can be reached by calling 877-546-0483 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday or online.