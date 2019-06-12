Amazon recalls space heaters over fire risk

SEATTLE (WHTM) -- Amazon is recalling more than 370,000 ceramic space heaters that could overheat and start a fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Amazon has received 30 reports of the heaters overheating, burning, or sparking. Two reports included minor damage to power outlets.

The recall involves AmazonBasics 1500-watt ceramic space heaters, sold in black and silver. Two models (ASIN B074MR2HGM and ASIN B074MWRLZM) have oscillating fans and the others (ASIN B074MX8VNR and ASIN B074MWKSLX) do not.

The heaters were sold from October 2017 through March 2019 for between $25 and $35.

The safety commission said people should immediately stop using the recalled heaters. All known purchasers are being contacted directly by the Amazon with full instructions on how to receive a full refund.