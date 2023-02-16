(WHTM) — Announced on Tuesday, Feb 14, Wismettac Asain Foods Inc. of California has recalled their 10.58 packages of Shirakiku Spice Seasoning Products.

According to the company, the product package of Ichimi spice seasoning contains Shichimi spice seasoning contents causing the undeclared allergen of sesame seeds. The outer carton of “Ichimi” and “Shichimi” may possibly contain inner packages of “Ichimi”, and the inner packages contain “Shichimi” contents, according to the company.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if these products are consumed.

These products have been sold throughout many states, including Pennsylvnaia, mainly through restaurants and some retail outlets. The product comes in a 10.58 oz, clear plastic bag and was distributed between June 27, 2022, and Feb. 8, 2023. The UPC for the product is 074410341169.

Wismettac Asian Foods

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection to the issue, and the distribution of the product has been stopped until the problem has been corrected. Customers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.