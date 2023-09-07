(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that ARGO Xplorer All-Terrain Vehicles have been recalled due to a fire hazard.

According to the commission incorrectly installed check valves and vent hoses in the ATVs can lead to fuel overflow and a potential fire hazard.

The recall includes the ARGO Xplorer XR 500 and XRT 500 ATVs in model years 2020 through 2021 and XR 570, and XRT 570 ATVs in model years 2021 through 2023.

The products were sold in green, red, white, black, blue, and graphite colors.

Recalled model names and years:

Model Name Model Year XPLORER XR 500 2020, 2021 XPLORER XR 500 LE 2020, 2021 XPLORER XR 570 2021, 2022 XPLORER XR 570 LE 2021, 2022 XPLORER XRT 500 2020, 2021 XPLORER XRT 570 2021, 2022, 2023 XPLORER XRT 570 LE 2022, 2023

Consumers identify the model of their ATV by looking at the VIN plate, located in the right-front wheel well on the frame of the vehicle.

The year of the ATVs can be determined with the following code: the 10th character in the VIN will be L for the model year 2020, M for the model year 2021, N for the model year 2022, and P for the model year 2023.

The model name and package are located on the side decals of the ATV.

Recalled 2020 ARGO Xplorer XR 500 (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled 2020 ARGO Xplorer XR 500 (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled 2020 ARGO Xplorer XRT 500 (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled 2021 ARGO Xplorer XR 500 (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled 2021 ARGO Xplorer XR 500 LE (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled 2021 ARGO Xplorer XR 500 LE (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled 2021 ARGO Xplorer XR 570 LE (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled 2021 ARGO Xplorer XRT 500 (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled 2021 ARGO Xplorer XRT 570 LE (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled 2022 ARGO Xplorer XR 570 (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled 2022 ARGO Xplorer XR 570 (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled 2022 ARGO Xplorer XR 570 LE (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled 2022 ARGO Xplorer XRT 570 (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled 2022 ARGO Xplorer XRT 570 LE (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled 2023 ARGO Xplorer XRT 570 (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled 2023 ARGO Xplorer XRT 570 LE (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled ARGO Xplorer VIN plate location (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The commission says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs.

ARGO is contacting all known purchasers directly with instructions to contact an authorized ARGO ATV dealer for a free inspection and repair of the fuel system.

To date, there have been two reports of fuel overflow in the ATVs resulting in one fire. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled products were sold by ARGO ATV dealers nationwide from July 2019 to July 2023 for between $6,800 and $11,300.

Consumer Contact

ARGO toll-free at 877-662-2840 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at www.argoxtv.com/contact or online at https://argoxtv.com/recalls or www.argoxtv.com and click on “Rider Safety” at the bottom of the page and then “Recalls” for more information.