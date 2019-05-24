Baker’s Corner flour sold at Aldi recalled for possible E. coli

CHICAGO (WHTM) – ADM Milling is recalling five-pound bags of Baker’s Corner All Purpose Flour packaged for Aldi stores because of the potential presence of E. coli., the company announced Thursday.

The bacteria was discovered during testing. The flour was distributed to select stores in Pennsylvania and 10 other states.

Two lot numbers are involved in the recall: Lot L18A02 and L18A03. The products have Best If Used By dates of Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, 2019.

The flour was manufactured at ADM’s mill in Buffalo, New York.

No other products are involved in the recall, but Aldi has pulled all other ADM flour products in the region as a precaution.

Anyone who purchased the recalled flour should throw it away or return it to their local Aldi store for a full refund.