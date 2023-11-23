(WHTM) — Worthington Industries has recalled their Balloon Time Mini Helium Tanks, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday.

According to the commission, the compressed helium in the tank can escape and cause the plastic cap to be released unexpectedly. This poses an injury risk to consumers.

The recall affects about 121,100 tanks, according to the commission.

The recalled tanks measure about 13.5 inches tall and 3.5 inches in diameter. They have a red label and a purple cap and hold 5.8 cubic feet of helium/air mixture. They affected tanks can be used to fill up to 20 balloons at a time.

Recalled Balloon Time Mini Helium Tanks (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Balloon Time Mini Helium Tanks (rear label) (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The commission is urging consumers to immediately stop using the recalled helium tanks. The commission is also instructing consumers to point the tank away from themselves and others, carefully remove the plastic safety seal and cap, and release all helium in a well-ventilated area.

Consumers can then receive a full refund by writing their name, “RECALLED” and the destruction code on the front of the tank in non-erasable marker and uploading a photo here. After receiving their refund, consumers should dispose of the tanks.

As of November 22, 2023, no injuries had been reported to date, according to the commission.