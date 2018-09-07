Barstools recalled for fall risk

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHTM) - Barstools sold at HomeGoods, Marshalls, and TJ Maxx have been recalled because the wood joints can break, posing a fall hazard to users.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says TJX Companies has received four reports of the barstool breaking, including three reports of minor injuries.

The swivel barstools have a beige, blue or gray fabric back and seat. They were sold from September 2017 through December 2017.

One of the following tag numbers is printed on the product hang tag: 081578, 081582, 081586, 081640, 081643, 081651, 081656, 081658, 081660, 527110, 527113 , 527118, 527121, 527126, 527128, 533088, 726376, 726377, 726380, 726386, 726387 and 726393.

The safety commission said people should stop using the recalled barstools and return them to any Home Goods, Marshalls or T.J. Maxx store for a full refund.