(WHTM) — Best Buy has recalled about 930,000 Insignia pressure cookers due to a burn hazard.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the pressure cookers have incorrect volume markings on the inner pot. The commission says this can lead consumers to overfill the pot and cause hot food and liquids to be ejected when the pressure cooker is vented using the quick-release method or opened while its contents are pressurized.

The recall includes Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cookers with the model numbers NS-MC60SS8, NS-MC60SS9, or NS-MC80SS9, and inner cooker pots with model numbers NS-MCRP6NS9 and NS-MCRP6SS9, which were sold separately as replacements.

The recalled electric pressure cookers and inner cooker pots came in six- and eight-quart capacities.

Recalled Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker, model no. NS-MC60SS8 (Photo Courtesy United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker, model no. NS-MC60SS9 (Photo Courtesy United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Insignia 8-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker, model no. NS-MC80SS9 (Photo Courtesy United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Example of on-Product Label for Recalled Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cooker (Photo Courtesy United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The brand name INSIGNIA is printed on the front of each unit and on its permanent on-product label. Consumers can also read the model number on the label, located on the side of the cooker.

The inner cooker pots are black with a non-stick coating and embossed markings indicating cup and liter measurements.

Consumers should always check that the inner cooker pot is not filled past two-thirds capacity when pressure cooking. They should also always check that the lid is fully locked before cooking and that the floating locking valve has dropped before opening the lid.

The commission is telling consumers to immediately stop using the recalled pressure cookers and contact Best Buy for and contact Best Buy for a free replacement of the inner pot and floating locking valve.

To date Best Buy has received 31 reports of incidents in which the contents were expelled under pressure, according to the commission. That includes 17 reports of burn injuries.

The recalled pressure cookers were sold at Best Buy stores nationwide and online at www.bestbuy.com and www.amazon.com from October 2017 through June 2023 for between $50 and $120.

Best Buy can be reached at their toll-free number at 888-359‐4485 between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/pc or www.bestbuy.com.