(WHTM) — Thousands of adult bicycle helmets have been recalled due to a risk of head injury, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the commission, the strap anchor of the Bell Sports Bell Slope Adult Bicycle Helmets can become dislodged when significant force is applied to the helmet. This fails the commission’s federal safety regulations and means the helmets can fail to protect the wearer’s head in the event of a crash.

The recall specifically affects about 11,000 Bell Slope Adult Helmets made by Bell Sports. The recalled helmets were sold in dark green and light blue and have the model’s name “Slope” and B1161X written on their inner stickers.

Recalled Bell Slope helmet (Dark Green) (Photo courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Bell Slope helmet (Light Blue) (Photo courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The commission is telling consumers to immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Bell Sports for a refund.

According to the commission, no injuries have been reported to date.

Consumers will need to destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps and uploading photos to consumersupport-bell@bellhelmets.com to receive a refund. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled helmets.

Bell Sports can be reached at Bell Helmets at 800-456-2355 (Option 3) between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday by email at consumersupport-bell@bellhelmets.com or online at www.thebellgarage.com.