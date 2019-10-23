Blackhawk gun holsters recalled over injury risk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WHTM) – Some Blackhawk gun holsters sold at Bass Pro Shops and other sporting goods stores have been recalled because the design could change the position of the safety without the user knowing it.

The recall involves the Blackhawk T-Series black gun holster L2C made of molded plastic material. The holster is designed to be used with Sig Sauer P320/P250 firearms that clip onto the user’s belt.

“2101213 A” is printed on the outside of the recalled gun holsters.

The holsters were sold from June through August for about $65.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said people should immediately stop using the recalled holsters and contact Blackhawk for a full refund.