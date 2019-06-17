Breakfast wraps recalled; may contain rocks

More than 246,000 pounds of breakfast wraps have been recalled for bacon that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically small rocks, the USDA said.

The recall involves 8-pack family size packages of El Monterey egg, potato, bacon and cheese sauce wraps with “Best if Used By” dates of 01/17/2020 and 01/18/2020 and lot codes 19017 and 19018.

Ruiz Foods products produced the wraps in January.

The USDA says Ruiz Foods advised that it had received three consumer complaints about the wraps.

For more information on the recall go to the USDA website.