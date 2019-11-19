Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese recalled over possible pieces of metal, plastic

PITTSBURGH (WHTM) – Kraft Heinz Foods has recalled select varieties of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese that may contain pieces of red plastic and metal.

The company says the pieces may have been introduced during production. There have been six consumer complaints, but no reports of illness or injury.

The pieces could cause injury to teeth, mouth, throat, stomach or intestine tissues.

About 9,500 cases of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese has been recalled. The affected varieties are:

16-ounce plastic containers of Breakstone’s 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese, UPC 021000-300532

24-ounce containers of Breakstone’s 4% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese, UPC 021000-122851

24-ounce containers of Breakstone’s 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese, UPC 021000-122844

The recalled products all have a “best when used by” date of Dec 10, 2019. No other sizes, varieties or code dates are included.

People should return the recalled cottage cheese to the store where purchased for an exchange or refund.

