(WHTM) — Over 120,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The commission says that the wooden slats supporting the bunk beds can break while they are in use and pose fall and impact hazards.

This recall involves Walker Edison Furniture Twin Over Twin Bunk Beds. The wooden bunk beds were sold in various colors and finishes with a ladder down the side.

Walker Edison Furniture, Made in Brazil, and the model name are printed on a label on the inside of the bed rail or footboard.

Below is a list of all bunk beds that have been affected by the recall, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission:

Model NameDescription
BWSTOTBLSolid Wood Bunk Bed – Black
BWSTOTBL- TRSolid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed – Black
BWSTOTCHTwin over Twin Wood Bunk Bed – Cherry
BWSTOTCH- TRSolid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed – Cherry
BWSTOTESTwin over Twin Wood Bunk Bed – Espresso
BWSTOTES- TRSolid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed – Espresso
BWSTOTGYSolid Wood Bunk Bed – Gray
BWSTOTGY- TRSolid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed – Gray
BWSTOTHYWood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed – Honey
BWSTOTHY- TRSolid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed – Honey
BWSTOTNLWood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed – Natural
BWSTOTNL- TRSolid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed – Natural
BWSTOTWHTwin over Twin Wood Bunk Bed – White
BWSTOTWH- TRBWSTOTWH-TR – Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed – White

These beds have been sold online at walmart.com, amazon.com, overstock.com, and wayfair.com between Feb. 2010 through Feb. 2022. The cost is between $206 and $389.

There have been reports of 14 incidents of the bunk bed slats breaking, including one with minor injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The commission states that consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bunk beds and contact Walker Edison Furniture to receive a free repair kit consisting of 12 wooden slats and new instructions. Walker Edison is contacting known purchasers directly.