(WHTM) — Over 120,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The commission says that the wooden slats supporting the bunk beds can break while they are in use and pose fall and impact hazards.

This recall involves Walker Edison Furniture Twin Over Twin Bunk Beds. The wooden bunk beds were sold in various colors and finishes with a ladder down the side.

Walker Edison Furniture, Made in Brazil, and the model name are printed on a label on the inside of the bed rail or footboard.

Below is a list of all bunk beds that have been affected by the recall, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission:

Model Name Description BWSTOTBL Solid Wood Bunk Bed – Black BWSTOTBL- TR Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed – Black BWSTOTCH Twin over Twin Wood Bunk Bed – Cherry BWSTOTCH- TR Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed – Cherry BWSTOTES Twin over Twin Wood Bunk Bed – Espresso BWSTOTES- TR Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed – Espresso BWSTOTGY Solid Wood Bunk Bed – Gray BWSTOTGY- TR Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed – Gray BWSTOTHY Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed – Honey BWSTOTHY- TR Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed – Honey BWSTOTNL Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed – Natural BWSTOTNL- TR Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed – Natural BWSTOTWH Twin over Twin Wood Bunk Bed – White BWSTOTWH- TR BWSTOTWH-TR – Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed – White

These beds have been sold online at walmart.com, amazon.com, overstock.com, and wayfair.com between Feb. 2010 through Feb. 2022. The cost is between $206 and $389.

There have been reports of 14 incidents of the bunk bed slats breaking, including one with minor injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The commission states that consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bunk beds and contact Walker Edison Furniture to receive a free repair kit consisting of 12 wooden slats and new instructions. Walker Edison is contacting known purchasers directly.